Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,735 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average of $278.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1,258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.86.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

