Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,590 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 600,067 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389,859 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,235 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,575 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,410,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 722,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 156,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NBL opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman bought 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders have acquired 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upgraded Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Noble Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

