Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Short Interest Down 7.2% in April

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,910,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the March 31st total of 39,790,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $7,150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 583,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $461,251.77. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 696,197 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 220,603 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 59,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,241,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 129,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000.

NOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $0.84 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

