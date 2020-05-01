Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $356.51, but opened at $344.53. Northrop Grumman shares last traded at $331.83, with a volume of 2,044,363 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.66.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

