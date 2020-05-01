Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Novocure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Novocure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,380,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,349,000 after purchasing an additional 734,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 984,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $65,536,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novocure alerts:

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $65.80 on Friday. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -822.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $101.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $411,237.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,997.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,623 shares of company stock worth $5,533,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.75.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.