Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Novus Energy (CVE:NVS) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Novus Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Novus Energy has a one year low of C$75.73 and a one year high of C$94.19.

Get Novus Energy alerts:

About Novus Energy

Novus Energy, Inc (Novus) is a junior oil and gas company. Novus is targeting resource plays, primarily light oil, in the Viking and Cardium. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada. Novus’s core properties include Viking – Dodsland, and Cardium – Wapiti.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Novus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.