Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $997,000 Stake in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Inseego worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Inseego by 6,363.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Inseego by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

INSG opened at $11.95 on Friday. Inseego Corp has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INSG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

