Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 694,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 119,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HMTV opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hemisphere Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

HMTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Hemisphere Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

