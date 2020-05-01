Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 94.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,194 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

