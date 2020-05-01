Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,725

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,635 ($21.51) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a top pick rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,356.21 ($17.84).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,604.50 ($21.11) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a PE ratio of -54.57. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 994.01 ($13.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,655.50 ($21.78).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

