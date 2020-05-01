Ocado Group’s (OCDGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ocado Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OCDGF stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.31.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

