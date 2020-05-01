Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 2,081 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,567,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,519 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.86.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.81 and a 200-day moving average of $278.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,258.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.