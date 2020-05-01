Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,970,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 28,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,697,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODP. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.60.

Get Office Depot alerts:

ODP opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.20. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Office Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Office Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Office Depot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,168,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Office Depot by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 465,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Office Depot by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 89,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in Office Depot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 389,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.