OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $9,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 130.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

