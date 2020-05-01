OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,150 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.73.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,054.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,909.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,182.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.52, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.