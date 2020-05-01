On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.19

Media stories about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a news sentiment score of -1.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.