ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to $72.00 at Canaccord Genuity

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ONEXF. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC raised shares of ONEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEX from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEX from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. ONEX has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

