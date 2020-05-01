Oppenheimer Weighs in on Alphabet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will earn $8.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,445.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $11.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $14.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $44.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $56.14 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,498.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,346.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,184.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,318.05. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $922.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

