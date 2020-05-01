Oppenheimer Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.25.

IEX opened at $153.63 on Wednesday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IDEX by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

