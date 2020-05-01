PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

In other PACCAR news, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $275,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,990 shares of company stock worth $1,017,830. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

