Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 17,300,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PTN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palatin Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.48 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 216,668 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 87,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 286,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

