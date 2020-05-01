Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.73.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,474.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,054.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,909.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1,182.86 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

