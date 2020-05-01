Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

NYSE:EW opened at $217.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $775,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.65, for a total value of $1,265,204.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,146,223.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,667 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,711. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

