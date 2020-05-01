Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 13,000 Shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd (NYSE:JTD) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd in the fourth quarter worth $21,650,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JTD opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fd Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

