Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,717,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,246,000 after acquiring an additional 475,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $145.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

