Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 146.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 576,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after buying an additional 107,248 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 165,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,990 shares of company stock worth $1,017,830 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

PCAR opened at $69.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.