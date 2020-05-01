Parallel Advisors LLC Has $217,000 Stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackline were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,902,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackline by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Blackline by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $387,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL opened at $60.74 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average is $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

