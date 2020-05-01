Parallel Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

