Parallel Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 135.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,559 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $49,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,643.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $581,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,671,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $5,935,121. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $114.26 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.32.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

