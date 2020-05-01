Parallel Advisors LLC Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1,049.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of -0.15. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $52.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.51%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

