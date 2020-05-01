Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 60.2% during the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

