Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 9,680 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,075,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,436,000 after purchasing an additional 834,063 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,494,000 after purchasing an additional 356,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,931,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HPE. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.43 and a one year high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

