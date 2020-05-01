Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,535 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 431,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $108.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

