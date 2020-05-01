Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $121.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

