Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 249 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $189.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.13. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

