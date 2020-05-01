Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

IJK stock opened at $203.49 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $145.46 and a 52-week high of $248.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.59.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

