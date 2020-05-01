Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 82 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 516,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,006,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

Shares of CP opened at $227.33 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

