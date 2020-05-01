Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Up 6.5% Following Strong Earnings

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $83.68 and last traded at $82.72, 563,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 427,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.64.

The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $155,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,832 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

