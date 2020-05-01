Pensionmark Financial Group LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $293.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,258.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

