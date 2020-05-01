Peter R. Gunning Buys 231,355 Shares of Grafenia PLC (LON:GRA) Stock

Grafenia PLC (LON:GRA) insider Peter R. Gunning bought 231,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £18,508.40 ($24,346.75).

LON:GRA opened at GBX 6.25 ($0.08) on Friday. Grafenia PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Grafenia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses brands, software, and technology for the graphic arts industry in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Holland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United States, New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. Its brands and solutions include Brambl, a Web design tool that helps graphic designers to build Websites; BrandDemand, which provides online print management services to franchise networks and other multisite businesses; Marqetspace, an online service that serves trade buyers of printing services; Flyerzone that offers online print services; Nettl, a suite of training, marketing, and software solutions, which helps a graphics business to deliver Web projects; printing.com that supplies SMEs with graphic design and printing services through its partner network; Image Group, which provides merchandising, retail graphics, site branding, signage, promotional advertising, and exhibition solutions; w3p, a Web-to-print software as a service (SaaS) solution for designers and printers; w3shop, a SaaS cloud-based platform; and TemplateCloud, a SaaS based crowd-sourced templated graphic design to other online printers through an application programming interface.

