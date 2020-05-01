PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $54.26 and last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 73587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

