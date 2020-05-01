Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Holdings Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,824 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 45,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $8.83 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

