Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,033 to GBX 1,120. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Plus500 traded as high as GBX 1,302.50 ($17.13) and last traded at GBX 1,281 ($16.85), with a volume of 228601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,270 ($16.71).

PLUS has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,680 ($22.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Plus500 news, insider Elad Even-Chen acquired 11,000 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 831 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £91,410 ($120,244.67). Also, insider Michael (Mark) Charles Fairbairn sold 22,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,116 ($14.68), for a total transaction of £253,744.92 ($333,787.06).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,052.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 899.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

