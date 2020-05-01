PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,485,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.01.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

