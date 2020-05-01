Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PITAF opened at $9.13 on Tuesday.

Poste Italiane Company Profile

Poste Italiane SpA provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; Payments, Mobile and Digital; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers letter post, express delivery, logistics, parcels, and philately services.

