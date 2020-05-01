Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.54.

PDS opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 million, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.