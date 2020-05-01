Preferred Bank Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.55. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

