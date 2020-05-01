Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $289,000. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 604,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 97,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $396.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

