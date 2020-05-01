PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 343.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,869 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. AJO LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,791,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,353,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,769,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.90.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

