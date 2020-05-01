Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,746 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.35% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2,648.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.